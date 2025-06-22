Threshers Walk off Blue Jays in Tenth to Take Series

June 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Kodey Shojinaga played the hero for the Clearwater Threshers (38-31, 2-1), walking off the Dunedin Blue Jays (35-33, 1-2) 4-3 to claim the series on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers go on the road to face the First Half Champion Flying Tigers beginning on Tuesday.

Carter Mathison drew a one-out walk off of Dunedin starter Colby Holcombe to begin a rally in the bottom of the second inning. Avery Owusu-Asiedu moved him to third on a single before Mathison was driven in by Diego González to give Clearwater the opening run. After stealing second base, Owusu-Asiedu went to third on the RBI single, and he came home on a sacrifice fly from Nikau Pouaka-Grego that doubled the Threshers' lead.

Diego González runs to first after an RBI single for the Clearwater Threshers.

Dunedin got on the board with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly to cut Clearwater's lead in half. They took the lead on a two-out two-run home run in the top of the seventh for a one-run advantage. Owusu-Asiedu sent the first pitch of the seventh inning down the left field line for a leadoff double before moving to third base on a sacrifice bunt by Pouaka-Grego. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Brady Day to tie the game at three after seven innings.

Neither team was able to score after the seventh, so the ballgame went to extra innings. Great defense shut down the Blue Jays in the top of the tenth, with Shojinaga catching a runner stealing second to end the frame. Day started the inning on second base and moved to third on a groundout. Shojinaga followed with a blazing single into left field, plating Day from third and sealing the Threshers' walkoff win 4-3.

Threshers' lefty Juan Amarante fires in a pitch during a June win over the Dunedin Blue Jays.Tori Heck

Juan Amarante allowed one and three walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 shutout innings of a no-decision. Zack Tukis surrendered three runs on three hits and one walk in 2.0 frames. Danyony Pulido struck out one in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Jose Peña (4-1) took the win in 2.0 shutout innings with one hit allowed.

Nori has a hit in five of six games this series and has reached base in all six...Pouaka-Grego has an RBI in each game he has played in this series...González has extended his hit streak to five straight games...Tello's substitution into right field in the 6th made him the first Thresher in 2025 to play in the infield and outfield on defense...Pulido has not allowed a run over 4.0 innings in his first three relief appearances...The Threshers travel to Lakeland on Tuesday, June 24, to begin a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







