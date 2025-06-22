Mets Outlast Cardinals, Rain in 11 Innings

June 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets outlasted the Palm Beach Cardinals 8-7 in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park. The Mets rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the series to win the final three games and earn a 3-3 split.

Sunday was a back-and-forth affair that lasted 3 hours and 38 minutes. It included a 45 minute rain delay in the bottom of the 11th inning.

Trey Snyder tied the game 7-7 with a RBI ground out in the 11th inning. Then with one out and runners on second and third, the Cardinals had a mound visit with the rain coming down. The tarp was placed on the field and the game went into a 45 minute delay.

When play resumed, the Cardinals opted to intentionally walk Jeremy Rodriguez to load the bases. Ernie Day then walked Colin Houck to force in Kevin Villavicencio for the winning run.

Houck went 1 for 3 with a double, three walks and three RBI. He was promoted to High-A Brooklyn after the game. Houck departs St. Lucie as the Florida State League leader in extra base hits with 27.

Juan Arnaud pitched the final 1.2 innings in crunch time to get the win. He held the Cardinals to one hit and one unearned run.

The Mets (3-0, 37-31) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they start a six-game road series at the Jupiter Hammerheads. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m.







