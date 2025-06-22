Jupiter Drops Series Finale to Daytona 16-5 Sunday Afternoon

June 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (1-2; 31-38) came undone by a late offensive outburst by the Daytona Tortugas (2-1; 31-38) in a 16-6 loss on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Tortugas scored 11 runs between the eighth and ninth innings to clinch the series victory.

The Hammerheads struck first with four runs after sending nine men to the plate in the bottom of the third inning. Carlos Sanchez scored on a sacrifice fly hit by PJ Morlando to score the first run of the game. Ian Lewis and Abrahan Ramirez scored on a two-RBI double from Dillon Head and Head later scored on a passed ball as Jupiter jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

The Tortugas mounted an immediate response with four runs of their own in the top of the fourth inning. A two-run double by Bernard Moon was the highlight of the inning for Daytona as they tied the game, 4-4. Daytona pulled ahead in the top of the fifth inning. Sammy Stafura hit an RBI single to give the Tortugas a 5-4 lead.

Jupiter starting pitcher Liomar Martinez allowed five runs over 4 2/3 innings pitched. He gave up six hits and two walks with three strikeouts. He also allowed a wild pitch and a balk.

Juan Reynoso was extremely effective in relief for Jupiter. He pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings to maintain the one-run deficit as he pitched around two hits, a walk, and a wild pitch.

Jupiter rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ramirez started the inning with a walk and later scored on a wild pitch by Daytona relief pitcher Reynardo Cruz (W, 1-0; BS, 1) to tie the game at 5-5.

Daytona fired on all cylinders at the plate in the top of the eighth inning. They scored nine runs on seven hits as 15 men came to the plate and the Tortugas took a 14-6 lead. Relief pitcher Luis De La Cruz (L, 0-3) started the inning for Jupiter and was tagged for five runs in 1/3 of an inning. Daytona tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth inning to expand their lead to 16-5.

Morlando added a highlight for Jupiter with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning which cut the deficit to 16-6 but the next three batters were retired to end the game and Jupiter lost 16-6 in the series finale on Sunday.

