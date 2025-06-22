Mussels Drop Series Finale to Lakeland 8-4

June 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lost 8-4 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the series finale on Sunday at Hammond Stadium.

Fort Myers' (29-38, 2-1) starter Eli Jones worked in and out of trouble across the first two innings of his outing. Lakeland (39-28, 1-2) loaded the bases with nobody out in the first and Jones limited the damage to just one run. He then worked around a pair of base runners in the second to put a zero on the scoreboard.

In the bottom of the second, Damuery Pena laced a leadoff single to center. A Lakeland error moved him into scoring position. Two batters later, Blaze O'Saben shot an opposite field single to right field to get the Mussels on the board and tie the game 1-1.

Jones wasn't able to escape trouble in the fourth inning though, as the first three batters of the inning all recorded base hits. He issued a walk to Woody Hadeen before giving way to Tyler Stasiowski.

The Flying Tigers plated three runs in the frame, all of which were charged to Jones and took a 4-1 lead. He finished the day going three-plus innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits, while striking out three.

Still trailing by that score in the sixth, Billy Amick poked a leadoff single through the right side of the infield. Dameury Pena followed with an opposite field single of his own and Caleb McNeely worked a walk to load the bases with nobody out. Miguel Briceno brought a run home on a ground out to make it 4-2. O'Saben followed with a two-run double to right-center, tying the game 4-4. The knock marked his first three hit game as a Mussel.

Lakeland regained the lead an inning later, as Ricardo Hurtado singled off Mussels' reliever Josh Bortka (0-2) to drive in Carson Rucker and give the Flying Tigers a 5-4 advantage.

In the eighth, Lakeland tagged Bortka for three more runs, extending their lead to 8-4.

Brennan Oxford got the final out of the eighth, before tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

After an off day on Monday, Fort Myers will travel to Tampa to take on the Tarpons for a six-game series. First pitch for Tuesday's series opener is set for 6:30 p.m. from the Steinbrenner Complex. Due to the Tarpons playing on the back fields of the complex, there will be limited coverage of the series, with only live stats available. The next broadcast on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network will be on Tuesday, July 1, when the Mussels visit the Bradenton Marauders.







Florida State League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.