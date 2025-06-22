Moon's Career Day, Record-Setting Eighth Fuels Sunday Rout

June 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla - Bernard Moon had two doubles, a homer, and a steal of home amidst a four-hit, six-RBI day, and the Daytona Tortugas broke open a tie game with a franchise-record nine-run eighth inning to lead a 16-6 rout of the Jupiter Hammerheads on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Daytona (2-1, 31-38) pounded out 18 hits for the second time in three days as they scored 36 runs in the final three games against Jupiter (1-2, 31-38), earning the Tortugas' first road series win of the season.

Out of the gate, neither team accomplished much offensively. Daytona's Juan Martinez threw a 1-2-3 first, then allowed a one-out double in the second, but worked around that with a popup and a groundout.

In the third, though, a leadoff single was followed by a walk. After a soft lineout, a single to right loaded the bases with one out for PJ Morlando, who flied out to the wall in right for a sacrifice fly, scoring the game's first run. Dillon Head followed by slicing a double down the left field line, scoring two more runs. Martinez then was lifted for Drew Pestka. Head then stole third and came home on a passed ball, giving Jupiter a 4-0 lead.

After recording just two singles over three scoreless innings against Liomar Martinez, Daytona jumped on the Jupiter starter in the fourth. Sanchez led off with a single, then Sammy Stafura walked. Moon followed with a two-run double down the left-field line, scoring both runners to cut the lead in half. Kyle Henley then laid down a bunt single to put runners on the corners. Henley and Moon then pulled off a double steal, with Moon beating the return throw home to swipe home with a third run. Two batters, later Henley came home on Luis Reyes' ground to tie the game at 4-4.

An inning later, the Tortugas took the lead. Alfredo Duno walked, moved to second on a balk, the advanced on a groundout. Stafura followed with an RBI single to center that extended his hitting streak to 17 games and gave Daytona a 5-4 lead.

Pestka settled in, working around a two-out bloop double in the fourth, then working around a walk and single with one out in the fifth, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

He gave way to Reynardo Cruz, who threw a 1-2-3 sixth, but ran into trouble in the seventh. A single and walk began the inning. After a flyout, a double steal moved both into scoring position, before Cruz induced a flyout for the second out. However, a wild pitch brought in Abrahan Ramirez to tie the game.

In the eighth, though, Daytona unleashed an avalanche. After loading the bases with no outs, Myles Smith drew a walk to force in the go-around run. A fielder's choice off the bat of Reyes brought in a second run, then Malvin Valdez singled up the middle to drive in Smith with the third tally of the frame.

After a pitching change, a balk forced in Reyes ahead of Ryan McCrystal's third hit of the day, an RBI single. Two batters later, Carlos Sanchez's base hit drove in the sixth run. After a fielder's choice, Moon stepped up and stroked his second hit of the inning, a three-run home run to left that capped a Tortugas-record nine-run inning. Daytona sent 15 men to the plate and also tied a franchise record with seven hits in the inning, which propelled the Tortugas to a 14-5 lead.

In the ninth, the Tortugas added even more to the lead. Jacob Friend led off the inning and deposited the first pitch he saw into the left field bullpen for a pinch-hit home run, the first homer of his career. After a hit and a walk, Moon laced his second double into left field, driving in his sixth run of the day on his fourth hit of the contest, stretching the lead to 16-5.

Meanwhile, Cruz (1-0) worked around a two-on, no-out jam to throw a scoreless eighth, striking out two in 3.0 innings of one-run ball to earn the win. Beau Blanchard came on for the ninth and allowed a leadoff home run to Morlando, but retired the next three to finish off a 16-6 rout.

Daytona will have Monday off before returning to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Palm Beach Cardinals. Tuesday will be Breast Cancer Awareness Night and a Taco Tuesday. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Pregame coverage on Tuesday with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.