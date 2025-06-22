Scherrer's Clutch Knock Sparks Marauders Comeback Victory

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders rallied late to earn a 5-3 win over the Tampa Tarpons, securing the series split on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park.

Bradenton opened scoring in the bottom of the first when Wyatt Sanford doubled, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Yordany De Los Santos that made it 1-0.

After Tampa tied the game on a second-inning error, Bradenton responded in the bottom of the third. Sanford singled and advanced to second on an errant pick off attempt for De Los Santos lined an RBI single to left to give Bradenton a 2-1 lead.

Marauders starter Matt Ager was solid, allowing one unearned run and fanning four over three innings of work.

In the top of the fifth, Edgleen Perez walked ahead of Brian Sanchez who launched a two-run shot to right that gave the Tarpons a 3-2 lead.

Trailing by one in the bottom of the seventh, Derek Berg sparked a rally after a leadoff double down the line in left. The next hitter was Luke Scherrer who lined a two-strike single to center that scored Berg and tied the game at 3.

The clutch knock marked Scherrer's first hit and RBI with a full-season affiliate.

Later in the frame, minor-league rehabber Ji Hwan Bae singled and Sanford walked to load the bases. With one out, De Los Santos rolled a soft comebacker to the mound that led to an errant throw to the plate. In the process, both Scherrer and Bae scored to give Bradenton a 5-3 advantage.

Reliever Jake Shirk recorded the final three outs in the ninth to earn his team-leading sixth save of the year.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 32-37 overall, and 2-1 in the second half. Tampa fell to 37-31, and 1-2 in the second half. After a day off Monday, the Marauders begin a six-game road series with the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday night. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:30 p.m. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







