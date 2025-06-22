Arnold Delivers Clutch Homer, But Jays Fall in Extras

June 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays dropped a heartbreaker in walk-off fashion, falling 4-3 in extra innings to the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark in the series finale.

Sunday marked the Blue Jays second walk-off loss of the series against the Threshers. All four of their losses during the series came by two runs or less, and three came by one run. Despite falling four games to two in the series, the Blue Jays outscored the Threshers 22-15 in the series.

During the six-game set, Dunedin pitchers threw to a 1.84 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. Over their last 17 games dating back to the start of the St. Lucie series, Dunedin's pitching staff has posted a 2.05 ERA, the best mark among Class-A teams over that span.

RHP Colby Holcombe (4 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K) did not factor into a decision.

RHP Silvano Hechavarria (4.1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 K) allowed two runs (one earned) in 4.1 innings with four strikeouts in a piggyback role. Hechavarria allowed only one hit over a 12-batter span prior to yielding the walk-off single in the 10th. Over his first four appearances for Dunedin, Hechavarria has pitched to a 2.70 ERA in 16.2 frames with a 1.02 WHIP.

SS Bryce Arnold (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB) launched a go-ahead two-run homer in the 7th inning for his team-leading ninth homer of the year. Four of his nine home runs this season have either tied the ballgame or given the Blue Jays the lead. His nine homers are T-3rd in the Florida State League and T-6th among Blue Jays minor leaguers. Arnold extended his on-base streak to 11 games. Over his last five games, Arnold is 8-for-22 (.363) with two homers, two doubles, and four RBI.







Florida State League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.