Jupiter Shuts out St. Lucie for Fifth Time in 2025 with 6-0 Victory Thursday Night

June 26, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (2-3; 32-40) earned their fifth shutout of the season against the St. Lucie Mets (5-1; 39-32) with a 6-0 victory on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The win snapped a three-game losing streak and Jupiter is now tied with St. Lucie, Palm Beach, and Dunedin for the most shutouts this season in the Florida State League.

Much like the first two games of this series, the game began as a pitching duel between Jupiter starter Dameivi Tineo (W, 1-2) and St. Lucie starter Channing Austin (L, 2-3). Both teams went scoreless through the first two innings.

After Tineo worked a scoreless frame in the top of the third inning, the Hammerheads got their first run of the series in the bottom half of the third. With two outs, Cody Schrier hit a single to left field and stole second base. Starlyn Caba followed Schrier with an infield single. Carter Johnson drew a walk to load the bases. With Andres Valor at the plate, Austin threw a wild pitch to allow Schrier to score, and the Hammerheads took the 1-0 lead.

For Jupiter, it was the first run scored since a PJ Morlando solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in Sunday's 16-6 loss to Daytona. It ended a stretch of 21 1/3 consecutive innings without a run scored which was the longest offensive scoreless streak of the 2025 season.

Austin finished his start against the Hammerheads with four innings with one run, two hits, and two walks allowed but struck out nine Jupiter hitters.

Tineo finished his start with a career-high 5 2/3 innings pitched and allowed no runs, one hit, and three walks while he tallied a season-high nine strikeouts which is the most by a Jupiter starting pitcher this season (Liomar Martinez also struck out nine batters in four innings back on April 11 vs. Dunedin out of the bullpen).

The Jupiter offense came back up in the bottom of the sixth inning to help their pitching staff. With two outs, St. Lucie relief pitcher Jorge de Leon walked three straight batters. Then, Abrahan Ramirez hit a two-RBI single to score Morlando and Dillon Head and put runners at second and third base. A passed ball charged to St. Lucie catcher Onix Vega allowed Andrew Salas to score as the Hammerheads jumped to a 4-0 lead after six innings.

Meanwhile, Kevin Vaupel (H, 3) relieved Tineo on the mound and fired 1 1/3 scoreless innings with two hits and a hit-by-pitch and also recorded one strikeout. Luis Ramirez came out of the Jupiter bullpen next and struck out two batters in a scoreless top of the eighth inning.

The Hammerheads wanted some more insurance in the bottom of the eighth inning. Head led off the frame with an infield single. Salas dropped a bunt single and a throwing error from Mets' relief pitcher Gregori Louis allowed Head to score and Salas to advance to third base. Victor Ortega followed Salas with an RBI single as the Hammerheads exploded to a 6-0 lead after eight innings.

In the top of the ninth inning, Juan Reynoso came out of the Jupiter bullpen and retired the side in order to complete the 6-0 shutout victory on Thursday night.

For Jupiter, they serve St. Lucie their first loss of the second half of the 2025 season and also the Hammerheads snapped a three-game losing streak. Head and Salas led the game with two runs scored each. Even though it was a win for Jupiter, the offense struck out 19 times which is a new season-high after the Hammerheads previously struck out 17 times back on May 1st at Fort Myers in a 5-1 win.

Game four of this six-game series between the Hammerheads and the Mets takes place on Friday, June 27th at 6:30 p.m. when Jupiter takes the identity of the "Malmö Oatmilkers," MiLB's 121st professional baseball team.

Jupiter Hammerheads broadcast coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Hammerheads Audio Stream. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Every Friday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, fans can take advantage of the "Friday Family 4-Pack." The best entertainment value in Palm Beach County is just $50 every Friday which gets fans four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and a bucket of popcorn. Stop by the ticket office on Fridays to purchase your "Friday Family 4-Pack."

The special "Loggerheads" jerseys are up for auction now with all proceeds benefitting Loggerhead Marinelife Center.







Florida State League Stories from June 26, 2025

