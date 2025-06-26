Toman Extends Tear, Jays Drop Resumed Game

June 26, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays dropped the resumption of Wednesday's suspended game on Thursday, falling 7-4 to the Bradenton Marauders at TD Ballpark in game two of the six-game series.

Thursday's originally scheduled game was suspended in the first inning and will resume Friday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:00 p.m.

RHP Austin Cates (2.1 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 3 K) yielded three runs in 2.1 frames.

RHP Gilberto Batista (3.2 IP, 4 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 2 K) took the loss after tossing 3.2 innings in relief when play resumed.

2B Sam Shaw (2-for-4, RBI, R, 3B) smacked an RBI triple to tie the game 3-3 in the 3rd inning, his second triple of the season. In six games vs. BRD this season, Shaw is eight-for-21 (.381) with five RBI and a .857 OPS. Shaw tallied his 15th multi-hit game of the season. Shaw has reached base in 16 of his last 17 games. He's hit safely in four of his last five. Shaw has five RBI over his last five contests.

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B) opened the scoring with a two-run double in the 1st inning as part of a two-hit day. Toman logged his team-leading 18th multi-hit game of the season and eighth multi-RBI performance. Over his last 24 games, Toman is batting .330 with 21 RBI and eight extra-base hits. He's batting .348 in the month of June with 16 RBI in 19 games. Toman hit two balls at 99+ MPH, with a 99.8 MPH double and 103.2 MPH groundout.

LF Peyton Powell (3-for-5, R) recorded his 11th multi-hit game and second three-hit game of the season. Powell is batting .295 with seven RBI in 13 games in June.







