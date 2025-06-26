After Game One Win, Game Two Suspended with Doubleheader Scheduled for Friday

June 26, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - Due to inclement weather, the second game of tonight's doubleheader has been suspended with no outs in the bottom of the first inning, with the Marauders leading 1-0.

The Marauders and Blue Jays will return to TD ballpark tomorrow for a doubleheader. Tonight's game will resume from the bottom of the first at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow as a seven-inning game. Game two (7 innings) will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Pre-game coverage will begin at 3:45 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

Bradenton took game one of the doubleheader, winning 7-4 against the Blue Jays. After resuming the game tied at 3-3 in the third, the Marauders pushed across one in the fifth on a Joel Mendez sacrifice fly, and three in the sixth with help from RBI knocks from Richard Ramirez and Ian Farrow. Ramirez and Edward Florentino also notched their first Single-A hits.

Carlos Castillo was stellar, tossing six-innings in relief en route to his first win of the year. The outing marked a career-high in innings pitched, and the most from a Bradenton pitcher this year.

Adolfo Oviedo recorded the final three outs to earn his first career save. With the win, the Marauders finish the day at 34-37 overall and 4-1 in the second half. They have won five of their last six contests.







