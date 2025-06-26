Tarpons' Comeback Drenched by Rain Delay, Late Surge

June 26, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Brian Sanchez of the Tampa Tarpons

TAMPA, Fla. - An hour and a half rain delay slowed the Tampa Tarpons (2-4), whose spirited comeback Wednesday afternoon ultimately came up short in a 12-7 loss to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (4-2) at "The Tank."

After falling behind 5-0 midway through the fifth, the Tarpons roared to life with a six-run bottom half, sparked by heads-up base running and timely hitting. Marshall Toole reached via walk, advanced on a balk, and swiped third to set the tone. Santiago Gomez worked a free pass, and Edgleen Perez cracked an RBI single to get Tampa on the board. Brian Sanchez and Juan Matheus followed with run-scoring singles of their own, and Hans Montero was hit by a pitch to knot the game at five. With the rain beginning to pour, a wild pitch allowed the Tarpons to briefly grab a 6-5 lead.

Following the rain delay, Fort Myers responded with seven unanswered runs, including a five-run seventh that proved to be the turning point. A misfire on a potential inning-ending throw allowed the Mighty Mussels to capitalize and extend their lead. Despite the setback, the Tarpons continued to battle, adding a run in the eighth behind another RBI single by Perez and loading the bases before the rally stalled.

Sanchez led the Tarpons with a 3-for-5 night, while Matheus and Perez each chipped in two RBIs. On the mound, J.T. Etheridge held Fort Myers to just two runs through four innings.

The Tarpons return to action tomorrow night, with Xavier Rivas expected to start. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

