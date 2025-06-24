Tarpons Capitalize Early, Hold Off Mighty Mussels

June 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons pitcher Justin Lange

TAMPA, Fla. - A fast start at "The Tank" propelled the Tampa Tarpons (2-2) to a well-earned 6-3 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (2-2) on Tuesday night.

The Tarpons wasted no time jumping on Fort Myers starter Jason Doktorczyk in the bottom of the first. Brian Sanchez reached on a fielder's choice and later scored on an RBI double by Engelth Urena. Juan Matheus followed with a double of his own before Tyler Wilson capped the three-run frame with an RBI base hit to left.

Tampa continued to put the pressure on Fort Myers early and extended their lead in the second inning after a passed ball and wild pitch allowed Marshall Toole to cross the plate. A solo blast off the bat of Hans Montero in the fourth pushed Tampa's advantage to 5-1.

Starter Brandon Decker turned in a solid outing, allowing just one run over 3.2 innings before giving way to right-hander Justin Lange, who earned the win in his first rehab appearance with Tampa. The Mussels showed some life in the sixth, cutting the lead to 6-3 behind a two-run single by Blaze O'Saben, but Tampa's bullpen slammed the door from there.

Brady Kirtner worked a clean frame and closer Chris Veach notched his sixth save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The series resumes Wednesday night at "The Tank", with first pitch set at 5:00 p.m.

