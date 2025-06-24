Three-Run First Jump Starts Bradenton to 3-2 Win

DUNEDIN, Fla. - A three-run first and gutsy pitching led the Bradenton Marauders to a 3-2 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark.

With the victory, the Marauders have won three of their last four games, and two of three to begin the second half.

Bradenton loaded the bases in the top of the first after Ji-Hwan Bae and Yordany De Los Santos singled, and Derek Berg walked. With one out, Edward Florentino lofted a sacrifice fly to right to put the Marauders up 1-0. The RBI marked the first of Florentino's Single-A career.

With runners at second and third, Jhonny Severino batted next and grounded a two-run single to left that extended the lead to 3-0.

The Blue Jays jumped on the board for the first time in the bottom of the second when Tucker Toman walked and Alexis Hernandez doubled him in on a liner to center to make it 3-1.

Despite pitching through traffic, Marauders starter Greiber Mendez limited Dunedin to just one run over three innings in his first start since April.

In his Single-A debut, right hander Dariel Francia was stellar in relief, tossing three shutout innings en route to his first career win with a full-season affiliate.

In the bottom of the eighth, Sam Shaw blasted a solo shot to left to cut the deficit to one and cap scoring at 3-2.

Noah Takacs recorded the final four outs to secure the win and his team-leading sixth save.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 33-37 and 3-1 in the second half. Dunedin fell to 35-34 and 1-3 in the second half. The two return to TD Ballpark on Tuesday for game two, with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Pre-game coverages begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







