Mets Blank Hammerheads 6-0 in Series Opener

June 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - Four St. Lucie pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout in a 6-0 Mets victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads in the series opener between the teams on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Mets starter Jose Chirinos pitched the first 4.0 innings. He struck out Abrahan Ramirez looking on a 3-2 pitch with two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth inning. The initial call of ball four was overturned by catcher Daiverson Gutierrez using the ABS challenge system. The score remained 0-0.

Brooks Raley (Tommy John surgery) made his third MLB rehab appearance and pitched a scoreless fifth inning with two strikeouts.

Cristofer Gomez pitched 3.0 innings after Raley to get the win. Gomez gave up one hit, did not walk a batter and struck out five. He improved his record to 5-0.

Hunter Hodges pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts.

Jupiter starter Julio Mendez shut out the Mets over his six innings. The Mets broke the scoreless tie when Yohairo Cuevas belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning off reliever Jeckferxon Hernandez.

The Mets added two more runs in the seventh on a run-scoring wild pitch that brought home Kevin Villavicencio and a sac fly from Yonatan Henriquez that plated Nick Roselli for a 4-0 lead.

Roselli produced a RBI ground out in the eighth inning to make it 5-0.

Trace Willhoite hit a towering solo home run in the ninth inning for the final run of the game. It was Willhoite's team-leading ninth homer of the season.

Willhoite went 1 for 3 with the homer, two walks and two runs.

Jeremy Rodriguez went 2 for 5.

The Mets (4-0, 38-31) and Hammerheads (1-3, 31-39) play the second game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.