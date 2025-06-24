Portes, Pair of Homers Power Series-Opening Win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Drew Davies homered in his first at-bat as a Tortuga and Esmith Pineda added a go-ahead two-run shot as the Daytona Tortugas defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals 6-3 on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (3-1, 32-38) stroked five extra-base hits and held Palm Beach (0-4, 32-39) to just two hits outside of a two-run fifth to win the series opener.

In the early innings, there was not much offense from either side. Palm Beach drew four walks in the first three innings, but Daytona starter Cole Schoenwetter managed to strand all of them as he also allowed no hits in those three frames.

In the bottom of the third, Davies stepped in for his first at-bat in a Tortugas uniform. He jumped on the first pitch from Palm Beach starter Brandt Thompson and lined it over the right-field wall for a solo homer. Daytona wasn't done, loading the bases with one out on two singles and a walk. However, Thompson escaped the jam with no further damage, though the Tortugas now led 1-0.

Schoenwetter allowed a leadoff single in the fourth before being lifted after 3.2 scoreless innings for Jacob Edwards, who picked up the final out of the inning. Schoenwetter extended his scoreless streak to 12.2 consecutive innings with the effort.

Edwards returned for the fifth, but ran into trouble, as he allowed consecutive singles to begin the inning. After a strikeout, a baserunning blunder cost Palm Beach the second out. However, Raniel Rodriguez singled in a run, then scored on Deniel Ortiz's double, putting the Cardinals in front 2-1.

Thompson worked a 1-2-3 fifth and kept rolling into the sixth, but Daytona knocked out the Palm Beach right-hander. Sammy Stafura led off the frame with a single, extending his hitting streak to 18 games, then Pineda jumped on a 1-1 offering and lined it 370 feet over the left field wall for his fourth home run of the season, putting Daytona back in front, 3-2.

In the meantime, Portes entered the game in the sixth and began his night with a 1-2-3 inning, which was followed by a perfect seventh in which he struck out the side.

In the bottom of the seventh, Daytona added to the lead against the Palm Beach bullpen. Peyton Holt drew a leadoff walk, then with one out scooted home on Ryan McCrystal's opposite-field triple off the left field wall. Alfredo Duno then lined out to center, but it was plenty deep enough to score McCrystal, stretching the lead to 5-2.

Portes returned for the eighth, but with one out allowed a single and a walk. He induced a potential inning-ending double play, but the throw to first was low and eluded Davies, allowing an unearned to score, trimming the lead to 5-3.

The Tortugas, though, answered back with their own unearned tally. Bernard Moon led off with his second double of the night, then was caught between second and third on a groundout by Kyle Henley, who took second as Moon was caught in the rundown. With two outs, Henley stole third and the throw trickled away, allowing Henley to score the final run of a 6-3 game.

Portes (2-1) returned for the ninth and left no doubt, finishing off an outing of 4.0 innings of one-run (unearned) ball with a career-high six strikeouts, striking out the final two batters of a 1-2-3 inning to nail down his second win of the season and Daytona's fifth in their last six games.

