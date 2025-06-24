Mighty Mussels to Host Family Picnic, Fireworks Show on Fourth of July

FORT MYERS, Fla. (June 24, 2025) - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are hosting a three-day Independence Day celebration that includes a Fourth of July Family Picnic Special, fireworks extravaganza and classic all-American eats.

The postgame fireworks extravaganza on Friday, July 4 will be the longest, largest and loudest pyrotechnics show of the 2025 baseball season at Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. game, and fireworks will begin immediately after the final out.

"Our Independence Day game has become a tradition for many Southwest Florida families because it's a true all-American celebration - baseball, burgers, beer, fireworks and family," said John Martin, managing partner of the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. "Although we host fireworks shows after every Friday home game, the Fourth of July show is equivalent to one long grand finale. This year, we're adding a patriotic soundtrack and family picnic ambiance to make this truly a memorable experience for fans."

The Mighty Mussels are offering a Fourth of July Family Picnic Special for $87.76, including fees; only 100 packages are available. The Family Picnic Special includes:

4 reserved game tickets (first or second level)

4 concession vouchers worth $12.75 each

1 Mighty Mussels fleece picnic blanket

To purchase the Family Picnic Special, please visit gofevo.com/event/July4th2025.

Concessions at Hammond Stadium will be offering a variety of Independence Day-themed sweet treats, including Stars & Sprinkles Soft Serve, Rocket Pops, Stars and Stripes ICEEs (a red and blue ICEE with vanilla ice cream), Rainbow Dippin' Dots and a Freedom Fizz Shirley Temple Additionally, concessions will be featuring a Yankee Doodle Bar-B-Que special that includes BBQ chicken, baked beans and coleslaw. Guests 21 and older with a valid ID can purchase a 16-ounce Budweiser or Bud Light for $4.00 with the purchase of a bratwurst.

The Independence Day game opens a three-game homestand against the Bradenton Marauders. Promotions for the holiday weekend include:

Friday, July 4 (Gates open at 6 p.m.; First pitch is 7:05 p.m.)

Fourth of July Fireworks: Pyrotechnics will light up the sky above right field after the final out. The Independence Day show will be accompanied by a patriotic music soundtrack.

Kids Club Fridays: Children who join the Mussel Sprouts Kids Club receive a T-shirt, free tickets to all Friday home games and access to VIP events.

Saturday, July 5 (Gates open at 5 p.m.; First pitch is 6:05 p.m.)

Bucket Hat Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gates at Hammond Stadium will receive a free Mighty Mussels red, white and blue patriotic bucket hat.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Sunday, July 6 (Gates open at 11 a.m.; First pitch is 12:05 p.m.)

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game.

Kids Free Ticket Sundays: All children 12 and under can receive free tickets to every Sunday home game during the 2025 season.

Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at the Hammond Stadium box office or online at MightyMussels.com.







