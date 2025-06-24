Hammerheads Suffer Fifth Shutout Loss of 2025 in 6-0 Defeat to Mets Tuesday Night

June 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (1-3; 31-39) suffer their fifth shutout loss of the season and their second against the St. Lucie Mets (4-0; 38-31) with a 6-0 loss on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Pitching on both sides was excellent to start the game, as the game remained scoreless through six innings. Julio Mendez provided six shutout innings for Jupiter. He allowed only three hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Meanwhile, St. Lucie starting pitcher Jose Chirinos allowed only one hit and three walks with two strikeouts. Brooks Raley pitched a scoreless top of the fifth inning on a Major League rehab assignment and Cristofer Gomez (W, 5-0) continued to keep Jupiter off the scoreboard in the sixth inning.

The Mets finally broke the scoreless game open with a four-run top of the seventh inning. Yohairo Cuevas started the damage with a two-run home run against Jupiter relief pitcher Jeckferxon Hernandez (L, 2-1). Additional runs came home on a wild pitch and a Yonatan Henriquez sacrifice fly as St. Lucie claimed a 4-0 lead. St. Lucie padded their lead in the top of the eighth inning with two hits and a walk allowed by Jupiter relief pitcher Eiver Espinoza who left with the bases loaded. Nick Roselli hit an RBI groundout to extend the Mets' lead to 5-0. St. Lucie tacked on another run in the top of the ninth inning. Trace Willhoite hit a solo home run off of Jupiter relief pitcher Wilfredo Henriquez as the Mets pulled to a 6-0 lead.

The Hammerheads could not get a comeback off the ground as they recorded just three hits as a team and left six men on base in a 6-0 shutout loss to St. Lucie on Tuesday night.

For Mendez, he has pitched at least five innings in five of his last six starts and also has thrown at least six innings for the third time in 2025. Wilfredo Henriquez allowed a solo home run but tallied two strikeouts in what was his Single-A and Jupiter debut.

