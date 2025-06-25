Jupiter Shut out by St. Lucie 1-0 Wednesday Night

June 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - For the second straight night, the Jupiter Hammerheads (1-4; 31-40) were shut out by the St. Lucie Mets (5-0; 39-31) as Jupiter lost 1-0 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. For the Hammerheads' offense, they have not scored a run in 19 consecutive innings going back to the bottom of the ninth inning in Sunday's series finale to the Daytona Tortugas.

The game started a lot like Tuesday night's game as Jupiter starting pitcher Eliazar Dishmey and St. Lucie starting pitcher Frank Elissalt allowed three hits through five scoreless innings each.

The Mets stranded four runners combined in the first two innings, but Dishmey worked in and out of trouble to leave them on base. of the Both teams had the bases loaded in the sixth innings but both teams were unable to have a runner cross home plate.

Dishmey finished his start with six scoreless frames and allowed five hits, three walks, one hit by pitch, and struck out three batters in a no-decision. Elissalt finished with a season-high 5 1/3 innings pitched and allowed no runs on three hits and struck out two batters.

Samuel Carpio (L, 0-1) was the first pitcher to come out of the Jupiter bullpen as he struck out the side in the top of the seventh inning. However, he ran into trouble in the top of the eighth. Trace Willhoite led off with a single and Carpio later issued a walk to put two runners on. Later in the frame with runners at second and third base and two outs, a passed ball charged to Carlos Sanchez allowed Willhoite to score and the Mets took the 1-0 lead.

The Hammerheads were shut down in the bottom of the eighth inning by Josh Blum (W, 4-0) who went a total of 2 1/3 perfect innings in relief. Juan Arnaud (Sv, 1) came out for the save in the top of the ninth inning who issued a walk and a hit-by-pitch to put the tying and winning runs on base. However, Jupiter left them stranded and ultimately fell by the 1-0 final score.

The Jupiter offense has gone back-to-back nights with no runs scored and three hits, all of which are singles.

The next game between the Hammerheads and Mets occurs on Thursday, June 26th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jupiter Hammerheads broadcast coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Hammerheads Audio Stream. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Every Thursday is a "Thirsty Thursday" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. All fans 21 and older can become a member for just $100 dollars which gets members a ticket to every Thursday game (except July 3rd) and a special drink koozie which gets members drink deals every Thursday. Click here to become a "Thirsty Thursday" member.

The special "Loggerheads" jerseys are up for auction now with all proceeds benefitting Loggerhead Marinelife Center. Click here to place your bids on these one-of-a-kind jerseys before they're gone!







Florida State League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.