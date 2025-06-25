Mets Pitch Another Shutout with 1-0 Win at Jupiter

June 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - For the second consecutive game, four St. Lucie pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout as the Mets defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 1-0 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday night.

Mets starter Frank Elissalt logged a career-high 5.1 innings. Elissalt scattered three singles, did not walk a batter and struck out two. He threw an efficient 66 pitches.

Ernesto Mercedes followed Elissalt with one out in the sixth but only recorded one out while walking three batters to load the bases. Josh Blum came in and retired PJ Morlando on a ground out to second base to strand three runners.

The Mets finally scored the only run of the game in the eighth inning. Trace Willhoite hit a leadoff single against Samuel Carpio. Carpio then balked Willhoite up to second base. Willhoite advanced to third base on a Kevin Villavicencio ground out. Willhoite then scored with two outs on a passed ball by catcher Carlos Sanchez to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

Blum pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth inning on just five pitches.

Juan Arnaud quickly retired the first two batters of the ninth but ran into trouble by issuing a walk and plunking Cam Clayton. Arnaud recovered to strike out Dub Gleed to end the game. Arnaud was credited with his first save of the season.

Blum was perfect over his 2.1 innings and got the win.

Jupiter starter Eliazar Dishmey shut out the Mets over 6.0 innings just like Tuesday starter Julio Mendez.

The Mets won their fifth straight game which is a new season high. At 5-0 they remain the only undefeated team in the FSL's second half. The Mets are also a season-high eight games over .500 overall.

The Mets (5-0, 39-31) and Hammerheads (1-4, 31-40) play the third game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







