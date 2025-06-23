Aracena Named FSL Pitcher of the Week for 2nd Time

June 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets pitcher Wellington Aracena

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced today that St. Lucie Mets pitcher Wellington Aracena has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 16-22.

Aracena made one start last week on Saturday night and dominated for 5.0 innings against the Palm Beach Cardinals. Aracena did not give a hit or run, walked just two and struck out eight. He retired 15 of the 17 batters he faced.

This is the second FSL Pitcher of the Week award for Aracena in the last four weeks. He won the honor for the week of May 27-June 1 after overpowering the Cardinals for 5.0 innings on May 27th (5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K).

In two starts against Palm Beach this season, Arcena has posted the following stat line: 10 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 18 K.

Aracena, 20, was signed by the Mets as an international free agent from Mao, Dominican Republic in 2022.

