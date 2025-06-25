Blue Jays vs. Marauders Suspended: To be Resumed Thursday in Doubleheader

June 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Wednesday night's contest vs. Bradenton at TD Ballpark has been suspended due to inclement weather.

The ballgame will be resumed on Thursday, June 26 at 4:00 p.m. as a standard game (nine innings) with a seven-inning contest to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m.

At the time of the suspension, Dunedin and Bradenton were tied 3-3 in the in the bottom of the 3rd inning with no outs and a runner on third base.

All paid tickets for June 25th may be exchanged for any future 2025 Dunedin Blue Jays home game. Tickets are available at DunedinBlueJays.com.







