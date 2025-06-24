Barbosa Fans Season-Best Five in Shutout Loss

June 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







LAKELAND, FL - Despite 4.0 innings, one run, and five strikeouts from Gabriel Barbosa, the Clearwater Threshers (38-32, 2-2) were shut out by the Lakeland Flying Tigers (40-28, 2-2) on Tuesday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Clearwater looks for a strong rebound performance when they return on Wednesday.

Lakeland struck first, scoring on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning to take an early one-run advantage. They waited until the sixth to add a second run on back-to-back doubles to double the Lakeland lead. The Flying Tigers got their third run on an eighth-inning homer to bring their lead up to three runs without a run allowed.

Carter Mathison and Aroon Escobar each drew a walk to lead off the ninth. With the tying run at the plate, the next three Threshers were taken out, sealing a 3-0 loss in Lakeland.

Gabriel Barbosa struck out five batters with one run allowed and one walk in 4.0 innings of work. Tristan Garnett allowed one hit and struck out one in 1.0 scoreless inning. Orlando Gonzalez surrendered one run on three hits in 2.0 frames. Luis Avila allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout in 1.0 inning.

Barbosa set his Phillies career high with five strikeouts...Nori extended his on-base streak to seven consecutive games...He has also recorded a hit in each of the past three games...Escobar's double in the first was Clearwater's only extra-base hit...The Threshers were shutout for the fifth time this season...The Threshers return to Lakeland on Wednesday, June 25, to continue a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 6:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.