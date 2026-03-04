Phillies Drop Spring Training Battle of Red and White to Canada

CLEARWATER, FL - In the final tune-up before the World Baseball Classic begins on Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies (3-8) surrendered the final five runs of the game to Team Canada (1-1) in a 5-3 loss on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Phillies are back home to take on the Boston Red Sox in Grapefruit League action on Thursday afternoon.

The World Baseball Classic Exhibition game started with a bang, as Canada's Edouard Julien crushed the first pitch of the game to deep centerfield. Johan Rojas ran toward right-center and made a diving catch to rob the Canadians of an extra base hit. Neither team scored in the first, and the Phillies got their first hit of the day on a Bryson Stott single with one out in the second. After a wild pitch from Cal Quantrill moved Stott to second, Bryan De La Cruz drove him in with a single to left field that gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

Alec Bohm doubled the Phillies' lead in the bottom of the fourth, leading off the frame with a solo home run off former major league pitcher James Paxton. Stott worked a walk after the first out of the frame and advanced to third on an error by Canadian second baseman Tyler Black. Johan Rojas followed with a double that bounced off the centerfield wall to increase Philadelphia's lead to three runs. Canada tied the game in the top of the sixth with a three-run double from Abraham Toro. Jacob Robson gave Canada their first lead on an RBI single later in the inning, a 4-3 advantage for Canada.

It remained a one-run game until the top of the eighth, when Canada tacked on another run on a two-out RBI single, doubling their advantage to two runs. The Phillies did not register a baserunner after Keaton Anthony's two-out single in the eighth, and they dropped Wednesday's exhibition 5-3 to Team Canada on Wednesday.

In his last start before joining Team Italy, 2014 Thresher Aaron Nola tossed 3.0 shutout frames, allowing one hit and striking out four without walking a batter in a no-decision. Jhoan Duran struck out one of the three batters he faced in a perfect fourth inning. Tanner Banks retired all three batters he faced in 1.0 inning with two strikeouts. Jonathan Bowlan surrendered four runs on three hits with one walk in the sixth and was unable to record an out. Aaron Combs finished the inning after Bowlan was taken out, allowing one hit without surrendering an earned run, walk or strikeout. Kyle Backhus tossed 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning, surrendering one walk and striking out two. Génesis Cabrera allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts in 1.0 inning. 2022-23 Thresher Alex McFarlane finished the game for the Phillies, allowing one hit and one strikeout in a scoreless ninth.

Nola struck out 40% of the batters he faced in his second Spring Training start of 2026...Bohm's fourth-inning leadoff homer was his first of Spring Training this season...He has homered at least once in every spring training since 2021...As a member of Team Canada, 2010 Thresher Phillippe Aumont pitched 1.0 inning at BayCare Ballpark for the first time since Spring Training 2015...Keaton Anthony's pinch-hit single in the eighth was his first of the season

