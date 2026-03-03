Let the Games Begin

Published on March 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







As the calendar flips to March, Spring Training intensifies in the form of intrasquad games at the Carpenter Complex. Mycal Jones' High-A Phillies team took down Aaron Barrett's Single-A squad 7-5 in the opening intrasquad scrimmage on Tuesday afternoon.

The Phillies first-round draft pick, Gage Wood, got the start for the High-A squad and struck out two of the four batters he faced in the opening frame. John Spikerman began the bottom of the first with a double and moved to third on a single by Devin Saltiban. Saltiban was caught stealing second on a perfect throw from catcher Jordan Dissin, and the game remained scoreless after the first. That all changed in the top of the second, when Luke Davis hit a solo home run to left-center field to open the scoring for the Single-A Squad.

Devin Saltiban takes off from first and steals second in a minor league spring training exhibition.

High-A answered in the bottom of the third inning, beginning with a leadoff single by Saltiban. He quickly stole second and scored on an RBI single by Austin Murr that tied the game at one. But Aaron Barrett's Single-A squad was not done yet, beginning a rally with one out in the fourth inning courtesy of a double from Brock Vradenberg. After Davis walked, Dissin gave his team back the lead on a single that scored Vradenburg from second. The back-and-forth continued in the bottom of the frame with a one-out single by Nick Biddison. The next batter, Jose Colmenares, doubled to right-center, scoring Biddison and tying the game at two. Spikerman followed with another double, plating Colmenares and giving the High-A squad their first lead of the game. After Spikerman stole third, Raylin Heredia roped a single into center, doubling the High-A lead to 4-2.

After holding the Single-A side scoreless in the top of the fifth, Mycal Jones' group piled on in the fifth, which began with a double by Alex Binelas. Murr followed with a ground ball, but an errant throw to first allowed him to reach safely and moved Binelas to second base. Both would score on a hit by Will Vierling, which came dangerously close to becoming a diving catch in centerfield by Nathan Humphreys. Single-A's outfield couldn't get the ball back in, and Vierling scored all three runners to stretch the lead to 7-2.

John Spikerman steals third base in an exhibition game during the Phillies' minor league spring training

Single-A stormed back in the top of the sixth inning, starting hot out of the gate with a Logan Dawson leadoff single. He moved to second when Humphreys walked and scored on a ground rule double by Jonathan Hogart to decrease the disadvantage to four runs. The next batter struck out on a wild pitch that allowed Humphreys to score from third and halve the deficit to two runs. A Robert Davis RBI single with two outs cut the deficit to one run, the closest the score had been since High-A took the lead.

In the final inning for the home team, Heredia tripled to start the frame and scored on a wild pitch to extend the High-A lead back to two runs. Saul Teran came in for the ninth and struck out the final two batters in a 1-2-3 ninth to seal a 7-5 win for Mycal Jones and his High-A squad in the first scrimmage of Spring Training.

To purchase tickets for the Phillies Spring Training, please email [email protected] or call us at 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the upcoming minor league season.







Florida State League Stories from March 3, 2026

Let the Games Begin - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.