Phillies Take Down Yankees in Minor League Exhibition

Published on March 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Minor League Spring Training continued with exhibition games open to the rest of the Grapefruit League, as the Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguers took down the New York Yankees 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon at the Carpenter Complex. Minor League Spring Training continues through the remainder of March, with the next home game for Aaron Barrett's Single-A squad falling on Friday, March 13.

The game was scoreless for the first two innings, with the Phillies minor league unable to record a baserunner during the opening frames. That changed when Griffin Burkholder led off the bottom of the third inning by drawing a one-out walk and stealing second on the next pitch. Matthew Ferrara followed with a walk, and both runners advanced when Alirio Ferrebus grounded out to second. With two outs in the inning, Anderson Araujo hit a ground ball that was misplayed by the Yankees' third baseman. Burkholder scored on the error to make it 1-0 Phillies while Ferrara advanced to third. The Yankees evened the score on a two-out double in the top of the fourth, with a great relay from Jack Barker to Tyler Pettorini that caught the batter trying to extend his hit into a triple, ending the frame.

The Yankees began the top of the fifth inning with a walk and a double, regaining their one-run lead on the RBI double. The Phillies responded with back-to-back singles by Victor Cardoza and Jaeden Calderon to lead off the bottom of the fifth. After a groundout moved both runners into scoring positions, Ferrebus cleared the bases with a single to left, plating both runners and giving the Phillies minor league squad a 3-2 advantage. The Yankees quickly equalized in the top of the sixth, earning a leadoff double and advancing on two wild pitches to tie the game at three. The next batter doubled, and a single and a double from the Yankees' lineup added two more runs for their first two-run lead of the day.

Griffin Burkholder races home with the Phillies' first run in an exhibition win over the Yankees.Tori Heck

Philadelphia's minor league side kept the scoring run going in the home half of the frame, beginning with a one-out walk to Cesar Mujica. He moved to second when Barker drew a walk. Pettorini followed with a sharp ground ball that went past the glove of the first baseman into right field, moving Barker to third and scoring Mujica to cut the deficit to one run. New York's minor league contingent quickly got the run back on a two-out double in the seventh, plating a runner on first to bring their lead back up to two runs. With two walks and an error loading the bases in the seventh, Calderon delivered an RBI single up the middle, plating Pettorini and Barker from second and third to tie the game at six. Cardoza began the inning on first base, moving to third after the RBI and a one-out fielder's choice. Then Ferrebus delivered a fly ball to deep right-centerfield that allowed Cardoza to score, returning the lead to the Phillies at 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh.

Romeli Espinosa continued the rally, ending the seventh with a double down the right field line that scored Ferrara from second. Heading into the eighth, Aaron Barrett's group had a two-run advantage at 8-6. The Yankees answered with a two-out two-run double to even the score at eight after the top half of the eighth inning. In the home half of the eighth, Logan Dawson led off with a walk. Barker followed by smoking a triple off the right field wall that plated Dawson from first to give the Phillies back the advantage. They added another run on a groundout to first by Pettorini that scored Barker to double Philadelphia's lead. Marty Gair sealed the victory with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two of the final three batters to earn the save.

Juan Villavicencio stretches to make a catch in foul territory during a Phillies minor league Spring Training game.Tori Heck

The exhibition continued another inning and a half so each team could use more pitchers, with Ferrebus adding the first home run of the game on a solo shot with one out in the bottom of the ninth to make it 11-8. The Yankees loaded the bases in the top of the tenth, but Marcus Morgan got out of the jam by inducing a bat-breaking grounder to short to end the inning. Dawson began the final frame with a walk in the top of the tenth and stole second base. With one out in the inning, Pettorini hit a triple to right-centerfield to score Dawson and bring the lead to 12-8, and the Phillies minor leaguers finished with a 12-8 win in ten innings.

Brad Pacheco started the game with 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings, walking one batter and striking out four in a no-decision. Zuher Yousuf allowed one run and one walk in 1.0 inning of relief. Angel Liranzo surrendered four runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Jacob Pruitt earned the win with three runs allowed on two hits with one walk and one strikeout in 2.0 innings. Gair struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth, earning the save with two strikeouts and retiring the side in order. Morgan struck out one batter and allowed two hits in 1.0 shutout frame.

Zuher Yousuf fires in a strike for the Phillies during a Spring Training exhibition.Tori Heck

