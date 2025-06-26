Mets Pitchers Strike out 19 in 6-0 Loss to Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads shut out the St. Lucie Mets 6-0 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It was the fifth time Jupiter has shut out St. Lucie this season. All three games of the current series have been shutouts (Mets lead series 2-1).

Despite the loss, the Mets pitching staff tied the franchise record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game with 19 and they did it in eight innings. The Hammerhead struck out at least twice in every inning and struck out three times in the second inning, sixth inning and eighth inning.

Mets starter Channing Austin took a tough loss. He allowed one run on two hits over 4.0 innings. Austin struck out a career-high nine. Jupiter scored its only run off Austin on a two-out wild pitch in the third inning. It was the first run for the Hammerheads in the series.

The Hammerheads drew three consecutive two-out walks against reliever Jorge De Leon in the sixth inning and took advantage when Abrahan Ramirez hit a two-run single that made it 3-0. The Hammerheads added a run on a passed ball later in the inning for a 4-0 lead.

Jupiter scored twice in the eighth inning against Gregori Louis on a throwing error by Louis and a RBI single by Victor Ortega. The error by Louis snapped the Mets streak of error-free baseball at four games.

The Mets offense mustered just three hits, all singles, against four Hammerheads pitchers. Jupiter starter Dameivi Tineo got the win by firing 5.1 one-hit innings. Tineo walked three and struck out nine. He put together a streak of retiring 10 straight batters.

The three Jupiter starters in the series have not allowed a run in 17.2 combined innings.

The Mets three singles came from Trace Willhoite, Yonatan Henriquez and Willy Fanas.

The Mets relief unit produced three strikeouts from Afred Vega, one from De Leon, three from Layonel Ovalles and three from Louis.

The Mets (5-1, 39-32) and Hammerheads (2-4, 32-40) play the fourth game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







