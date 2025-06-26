Thursday's Nightcap Between Blue Jays and MaraudersSuspended

June 26, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - Thursday's doubleheader nightcap between Dunedin and Bradenton at TD Ballpark has been suspended in the 1st inning due to inclement weather.

The ballgame will be resumed on Friday, June 27 at 4:00 p.m. as a seven-inning game, with another seven-inning contest to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m.

At the time of the suspension, Bradenton led Dunedin 1-0 in the in the bottom of the 1st inning with no outs and runners on first and second base.

All paid tickets for June 26, 2025 may be exchanged for any future 2025 Dunedin Blue Jays home game. Tickets are available at DunedinBlueJays.com.







