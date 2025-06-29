Marauders vs Blue Jays Suspended, Resumption Scheduled for Later Date

June 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - Due to inclement weather, the series finale between the Bradenton Marauders and Dunedin Blue Jays has been suspended with the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the eleventh inning with a runner on second base. The game will be resumed on a later date at LECOM Park.

After a day off on Monday, the Marauders return to LECOM Park to begin a three-game series versus the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. First pitch for game one on Tuesday is slated for 6:30 p.m. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







