Hammerheads Earn Series Split against St. Lucie with 13-1 Victory Sunday Afternoon

June 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (4-5; 34-41) thrashed the St. Lucie Mets (6-3; 40-34) 13-1 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Jupiter had 14 hits while St. Lucie was limited to just four as the Hammerheads earned a six-game split against the Mets.

The Hammerheads struck for five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Dillon Head plated the first run of the game with an RBI triple. Three hit batters, including Dub Gleed with the bases loaded, drove in another run and ended the day for St. Lucie starting pitcher Jose Chirinos (L, 1-1). With the bases still loaded, Carlos Sanchez hit a three-RBI triple to give Jupiter a 3-0 lead. Jupiter later added two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Andrew Salas scored on a wild pitch by St. Lucie relief pitcher Luis Alvarez and Head scored on an RBI fielder's choice by Cody Schrier to extend the Hammerhead lead to 7-0.

St. Lucie scored their lone run un the top of the fourth inning. Daiverson Gutierrez hit an RBI single off Jupiter starting pitcher Liomar Martinez (W, 3-4) to score Trace Willhoite and cut Jupiter's lead to 7-1.

The Hammerheads responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning. After two quick outs, Jupiter rattled off four consecutive hits. Cam Clayton hit a two-RBI double before he scored on an RBI double by Gleed as Jupiter pulled away to a 10-1 lead. Three more runs came home for Jupiter in the bottom of the fifth inning. Clayton walked with the bases loaded to drive in Head. Then, Gleed hit a two-RBI single to stretch the Hammerheads lead to 13-1.

Martinez was dominant for the Hammerheads as he recorded his second quality start of the season. He tied a career-high with six innings pitched and allowed just one run on three hits with eight strikeouts. He did not walk a batter for the first time since April 11.

Kevin Vaupel, Jose Fernandez, and Juan Reynoso each threw a scoreless inning in relief for Jupiter to finish the final three innings and secured the 13-1 win on Sunday afternoon.

All nine Hammerhead hitters hit safely in the contest and five players had multiple hits in the victory. Clayton, Gleed, and Sanchez each had three RBIs. Martinez earned his first victory since May 25th at St. Lucie. Jupiter starting pitchers this week against the Mets combined to allow just five runs, three earned over 32 innings pitched. For Fernandez, it was his first appearance with the Hammerheads since April 22nd. Fernandez walked Trey Snyder in the top of the eighth inning which was the only free pass Jupiter allowed in the game.

