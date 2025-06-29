Tampa Finishes Strong to Clinch Series vs. Fort Myers

June 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Roderick Arias of the Tampa Tarpons

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (5-4) closed out a strong week at "The Tank" on Sunday afternoon, securing a 3-1 victory over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (4-5) to clinch the six-game series.

After five scoreless innings, the Tarpons finally broke through in the sixth. Engelth Urena worked a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. With two outs, Hans Montero came through with a sharp single to left-center, plating Urena and giving Tampa a 1-0 lead.

The Tarpons kept the momentum rolling in the seventh. Brian Sanchez -who continued his hot series-drew a two-out walk and advanced to third on a single by Roderick Arias, who then stole second to put two runners in scoring position. Urena delivered again, singling to left to score both Sanchez and Arias, extending the lead to 3-0.

On the mound, the Tarpons' pitching staff pieced together a stellar performance. Starter Brandon Decker tossed four scoreless innings before turning it over to the bullpen. Jack Sokol earned the win, working out of a tight jam in the seventh, while Cade Austin and Sean Hermann each contributed scoreless frames. Gus Hughes closed the door in the ninth, recording his first save of the season despite Fort Myers scratching across a late run.

With Sunday's win, the Tarpons claimed the series, taking four out of six games. They will look to carry this momentum forward when they return to action next week against the Clearwater Threshers.

