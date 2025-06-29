Three Early Homers, Seven-Run Eight Lift Tortugas to Series Win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Three solo homers and six hitless innings set the pace early and Sammy Stafura drove in three runs in a seven-run eighth as the Daytona Tortugas pulled away late to defeat the Palm Beach Cardinals 10-3 on Sunday evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (6-3, 35-40) won their third in a row and secured a series win over Palm Beach (2-7, 34-40) thank to the Tortugas' third three-homer game of the season, plus a pitching staff that allowed just four hits.

In the top of the first inning, Daytona starter Ovis Portes found himself in deep trouble as the first three batters of the game walked to load the bases. However, a line drive to second was snagged by Iverson Espinoza, who flipped to Sammy Stafura covering second to double off the runner for a critical double play. A lineout to center followed to end the inning, and Portes escaped the jam with no runs allowed.

The right-hander settled down quickly after his rocky first. Portes threw 1-2-3 second and third innings, needing just 21 pitches total to finish those frames. In all, he threw 3.0 hitless innings, working around three walks and striking out one.

In the bottom of the third, Daytona gave Portes a lead as a parting gift. With two outs, Jacob Friend lined a 2-2 pitch just over the right field fence for a solo home run, his second of the season.

With a 1-0 lead, Cole Schoenwetter entered for the fourth and immediately settled in, throwing a 1-2-3 inning. He retired the first two in the fourth before issuing a walk, but that walk was erased trying to advance first to third on a wild pitch, ending the inning. Schoenwetter (2-4) then erased a leadoff walk with a double play in the sixth, finishing off 3.0 hitless innings of his own that left him in line for the win.

In the bottom of the sixth, Daytona doubled the lead when Malvin Valdez led off with a solo homer to left, his second of the season.

Now leading 2-0, Hunter Hollan made his Tortugas season debut and lost the no-hitter with a leadoff double. He also surrendered a one-out walk, but he struck out two and stranded both runners to preserve the lead.

Daytona responded by extending the lead once more, as Esmith Pineda began the bottom of the seventh with a solo shot, his fifth of the season, extending the lead to 3-0.

In the eighth, Palm Beach finally broke through, as two singles began the inning. After a sacrifice bunt, Cade McGee lifted a sacrifice fly to center, driving in the first Cardinal run of the night to make it 3-1, Daytona.

However, the Tortugas broke the game open in the bottom of the inning. Valdez singled and Friend walked, then both scored on Stafura's two-run triple. Ryan McCrystal then followed with an RBI single. A string of free baserunners followed, as two walks loaded the bases for Peyton Holt, who forced in a run by being plunked for the fourth run. After an Iverson Espinoza sacrifice fly, Valdez walked to re-load the bases. Friend and Stafura then each drew bases-loaded walks to force in the final two runs of the inning.

When the dust settled, Daytona scored seven runs on three hits, sending 13 men to the plate and taking advantage of six walks and a hit batter, reaching double digits for the second day in a row and the Tortugas-record 15th time in 2025.

With a 10-1 lead, Hollan returned for the ninth and wobbled somewhat, walking three and allowing a single, with a bases-loaded walk to Johnfrank Salazar and a sacrifice fly by Sammy Hernandez each scoring a run. However, Hollan was able to right the ship and finish the game, going the final 3.0 innings for his first career save, closing out a 10-3 win.

