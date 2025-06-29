King Dazzles in Debut Before Finale Suspended in 11th

DUNEDIN, FL - Sunday's series finale between Dunedin and Bradenton at TD Ballpark was suspended due to inclement weather with the score tied 3-3 entering the 11th inning. The game will be completed at a later date in Bradenton.

The Blue Jays built an early 3-0 lead, plating two runs in the 2nd inning and adding another on an Alexis Hernandez solo homer in the 5th. Bradenton answered with a solo shot in the 8th, then launched a pair of solo home runs in the 9th to tie the game and force extras. The score remained deadlocked through 10 innings before the suspension was called.

LHP Johnny King (3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 BB, 6 K) fanned six Marauders over three shutout frames in his Class-A debut. King's only hit yielded came to the first batter of the game. He induced ten whiffs on 21 swings (48% whiff rate) and topped out at 95.2 MPH.

RF Alexis Hernandez (2-for-5, HR, RBI, R) launched a solo homer in the 5th inning for his third blast of the season, all of which have come in his last 18 games. Hernandez went 10-for-21 (.476) with five RBI and four runs in the six-game set with Bradenton. Hernandez logged his fourth multi-hit performance over his last six games, and sixth multi-hit game of the year.







