Rojas Fans Nine over Five No-Hit Frames as Jays Split Doubleheader

June 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays split Friday's doubleheader against the Bradenton Marauders at TD Ballpark, winning game one 3-2 before dropping the nightcap 5-0.

Game one resumed from Thursday's suspended contest, halted in the 1st with Dunedin down 1-0. After play resumed, the Jays rallied with a pair of home runs and rode dominant pitching to a 3-2 victory. Blue Jays pitchers Yimi Garcia, Kendry Rojas, and Jay Schueler combined to allow only one earned run in seven innings on three hits, two walks, and 14 strikeouts.

In game two, Dunedin was shut out for the fourth time this season, falling 5-0 despite a strong start from Eliander Alcalde.

RHP Yimi Garcia (1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K) fanned the side in the 1st inning of game one on MLB Rehab Assignment. Garcia threw 18 pitches for 12 strikes and topped out at 97 MPH. Garcia only allowed an unearned run to score after Yordany De Los Santos looped a broken bat single, advanced to third on an error, and scored on a balk.

LHP Kendry Rojas (5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 9 K) hurled five no-hit frames and struck out nine with two walks. Rojas faced the minimum over his five innings, with the two batters he walked being picked off or doubled up. The Blue Jays No. 8 prospect induced 15 whiffs on 27 swings (56% whiff rate) and topped out at 97.1 MPH. He struck out three straight batters on two different occasions. Over his four rehab appearances with Dunedin, Rojas has dealt 13 shutout innings with five hits, three walks, and 18 strikeouts. Rojas is the fourth Dunedin pitcher with 9+ strikeouts in a game this season joining Trey Yesavage, Khal Stephen, and Gilberto Batista.

RHP Eliander Alcalde (4 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 6 K) fired four innings of one-run ball in his first start of the season in game two. His four innings matched a season-high, and his six strikeouts set a new season-high.

C/DH Edward Duran (3-for-7, HR, RBI, R, BB) went 2-for-4 in game one including his fifth homer of the season, a solo blast in the 3rd inning, then went 1-for-3 with a walk in game two. Duran has reached base in each of his last six games, over which he is batting .304 with a homer and two RBI. He has reached base in 37 of his last 41 games dating back to the start of May, over which he is batting .299/.385/.471. After failing to leave the yard in 77 games for Dunedin last season, Duran has socked a career-high five homers this season to surpass his previous high of two set in 2023.

RF Alexis Hernandez (2-for-5, RBI, BB, 2B, SB) reached base all three times to the plate in game one with a pair of hits including an RBI double and a walk. Hernandez logged his second multi-hit performance over his last three games, and fourth multi-hit game of the year.







Florida State League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.