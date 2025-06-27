Marauders Finish Strong in Doubleheader Split with Blue Jays

June 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders split their doubleheader with the Dunedin Blue Jays, losing 3-2 in game one and winning 5-0 in game two Friday night at TD Ballpark.

After game two of yesterday's twin bill was suspended in the first inning, the two returned to Dunedin today to play 14 innings.

Before inclement weather struck on Thursday, Yordany De Los Santos scored on a balk in the top of the first to give Bradenton a 1-0 lead. Dunedin began to rally back in the bottom of the frame when two runners reached on a single and a walk. Shortly after, rain began to fall, suspending the game until Friday afternoon.

When both sides resumed play, Alexis Hernandez rolled a one-out RBI single to left to tie the game a 1-1.

Dunedin struck for one more in each of the second and third innings on solo shots by Lizandro Rodriguez and Edward Duran that made it 3-1.

Left hander Kendry Rojas was stellar for Dunedin, tossing five hitless and scoreless frames while punching out nine hitters.

After Bradenton got to the bullpen in the seventh, they began a comeback bid as De Los Santos led off the seventh with a single. The next hitter was Edward Florentino who roped an RBI double to right to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The next three hitters were retired in order, to secure the 3-2 win for Dunedin.

In game two of the doubleheader, De Los Santos opened scoring with a one-out solo homer to left in the top of the first. The round tripper gave the Marauders a 1-0 lead and marked De Los Santos's seventh of the season.

Still leading 1-0 in the top of the fifth, Braylon Bishop and Richard Ramirez drew consecutive walks to place runners at first and second. With two away in the frame, De Los Santos grounded a single to left to score Bishop and double the lead to 2-0. On the same play, De Los Santos was caught in a rundown between first and second, allowing Ramirez to score and make it 3-0.

Starter Victor Cabreja was dominant for Bradenton, tossing five shutout frames while limiting the Blue Jays to four hits. In the process, he earned his team-leading sixth save of the season.

The left hander has now completed five innings in five of his last six outings. He has also limited opponents to just two runs over 15 frames in the month of June.

In the top of the seventh, Wyatt Sanford grounded a two-run single to center to cap scoring at 5-0.

After the two games, Bradenton moved to 34-38 overall and 5-2 in the second half. Dunedin fell to 36-36 and 2-5 in the second half. The two return to TD Ballpark on Saturday for game five of the set, with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Pre-game coverages begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







