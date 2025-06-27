Hammerheads Fall to Mets, 4-1, on Friday Night as the "Malmö Oatmilkers"

June 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - Under the identity of MiLB's 121st professional team, the "Malmö Oatmilkers," the Jupiter Hammerheads (2-5; 32-41) fell to the St. Lucie Mets (6-1; 40-32) by a final score of 4-1 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Mets opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Trey Snyder hit an infield single and a throwing error by Jupiter third baseman Dub Gleed allowed Snyder to reach second base. A balk by Hammerheads starting pitcher Leandro Hernandez moved Snyder to third base and he came in to score on a Trace Willhoite sacrifice fly to deep center field to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

The Hammerheads later found an answer in the bottom of the second inning. The first three batters reached in the inning on two singles and a walk against St. Lucie starting pitcher Franklin Gomez. Gleed scored on an RBI fielder's choice by Abrahan Ramirez to tie the game at 1-1. Gomez was able to turn a 1-4-3 double play against Carlos Sanchez to end the inning and keep the game tied.

Pitching settled in to keep the 1-1 score intact through the seventh inning. Hernandez finished his start with one unearned run allowed in three innings pitched and allowed two hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Eiver Espinoza pitched a scoreless fourth inning with three stirkeouts and Michael Perez (L, 1-1) threw three scoreless innings to start his outing. For the Mets, Gomez allowed one run in 3 1/3 innings in his start. Wellington Aracena (W, 1-1) kept Jupiter off the board out of the St. Lucie bullpen.

The Mets broke the tie in the top of the eighth inning. Early in the inning, Simon Juan tried to score on a single by Trey Snyder. However, Ian Lewis threw him out at the plate. Later in the inning, Nick Roselli scored on a Perez wild pitch to give the Mets a 2-1 lead. St. Lucie added some cushion in the top of the ninth inning. After the leadoff batter was retired, four straight Mets reached base safely. Juan hit a two-RBI single to extend St. Lucie's lead to 4-1.

The starting pitchers for Jupiter have allowed just one unearned run in 20 2/3 innings pitched this week against St. Lucie. However, the Jupiter offense has totaled just 16 hits (all singles) and seven runs through the first four games in the series.

The Hammerheads and Mets continue their six-game series with game five on Saturday, June 28th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Jupiter Hammerheads broadcast coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Hammerheads Audio Stream. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

