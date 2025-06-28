Hernandez Walk-Off Double Caps Jays Comeback

June 28, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - Alexis Hernandez roped a walk-off two-run double in the 9th to lift the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 5-4 win over the Bradenton Marauders at TD Ballpark in game five of a six-game series.

The Blue Jays rallied from a three-run deficit. It was Dunedin's second walk-off win of the season.

RHP Colby Holcombe (4 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 3 K) allowed two runs on only one hit over four innings of work in a no-decision.

RF Alexis Hernandez (3-for-5, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 R) socked a two-run walk-off double in the 9th inning to lift the Blue Jays to victory as part of his first three-hit game of the season. His walk-off double left the bat at 102.5 MPH. Over the first five games of the series vs. Bradenton, Hernandez is 8-for-16 (.500) with four RBI and three runs. Hernandez logged his third multi-hit performance over his last five games, and fifth multi-hit game of the year.

1B Kendry Chirinos (2-for-4, RBI) tallied a pair of hits including an RBI single in the 6th. Chirinos recorded his 15th multi-hit game of the season.

2B Tucker Toman (1-for-2, RBI, 2B, BB, HP) reached base three times in the contest, including an RBI double in the 7th inning to make it a one run game. Toman has hit safely in 18 of 22 games in June and is batting .338 with 17 RBI this month. Over his last 27 games, Toman is batting .323 with 22 RBI and nine extra-base hits.







