Walk-Off Double Sinks Marauders 5-4

June 28, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, Fla. - Despite entering the ninth with the lead, the Marauders fell 5-4 after the Dunedin Blue Jays pushed across two ninth inning runs to walk off winners on Saturday night at TD Ballpark.

Leading 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth with Jonawel Valdez on the mound, Peyton Powell singled and Alex De Jesus walked. After reliever Greiber Mendez entered the game for Bradenton, Alexis Hernandez lined a double to right to bring home both runners and win the game for Dunedin 5-4. The loss marked Bradenton's third walk-off loss of the year, and first since early May.

Bradenton initially opened scoring in the top of the fourth when Edward Florentino and Derek Berg drew back-to-back walks with two outs. The next hitter was Richard Ramirez who lined a two-run double to right center that gave Bradenton a 2-0 lead.

Marauders starter Matt Ager was stout, tossing four shutout innings to match a career high while limiting Dunedin to just two hits.

After the Blue Jays tacked on a run in the bottom of the sixth, Bradenton answered back in the top of the seventh. Leading off the frame, Ian Farrow rolled a single to left and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With no outs, Joel Mendez blasted an RBI double to center that pushed the advantage to 4-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Dunedin began their comeback bid when Hernandez singled with two outs. The next hitter was Sam Shaw who rolled an RBI triple down the right-field line, cutting the Bradenton lead to 4-2.

The next hitter was Tucker Toman who belted an RBI double off the wall in center to bring Dunedin within one run.

The Marauders entered the bottom of the ninth with a 4-3 lead before surrendering Hernandez's walk-off double.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 35-39 and 5-3 in the second half. Dunedin moved to 37-36 and 3-5 in the second half. The two return to TD Ballpark on Sunday for the series finale, with first pitch slated for 12:00 p.m. Pre-game coverages begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







