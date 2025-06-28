Hammerheads Rally Past Mets, 5-3

June 28, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally past the St. Lucie Mets for a 5-3 victory on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Mets still lead the series 3-2.

The Mets entered the sixth inning trailing 2-1 but scored twice to take the lead. Simon Juan hit a RBI single to tie the game 2-2 and later in the inning Willy Fanas hit a hard grounder to first base that was misplayed into an error by Cam Clayton to bring home Yohairo Cuevas for a 3-2 Mets lead.

However, the lead was short lived. In the bottom of the sixth Clayton hit a leadoff double against Irving Cota. Victor Ortega followed with a RBI single to tie the game 3-3. Later in the inning Dillon Head hit a two-out RBI single to plate Ortega for a 4-3 Jupiter lead. Head would steal third base and come home on a throwing error by catcher Vincent Perozo to make it 5-3.

The Mets threated in the seventh inning but Trey Snyder was thrown out at the plate by a Head throw from center field on a single by Trace Willhoite. With two outs and two runners aboard, Juan flew out to Andres Valor on the back of the warning track in right field.

The Mets brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth and ninth innings but couldn't complete the comeback. Jake Faherty struck out back-to-back Mets in the ninth to finish the game and earn his third save.

Mets starter Daviel Hurtado only gave up one hit and one run over 3.0 innings. Cota gave up four runs (two earned) over 4.1 innings to take the loss.

The Mets committed four errors. They had only made three errors combined over their previous eight games.

Jupiter starter Walin Castillo logged 5.1 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) in a no-decision.

Corey Collins went 1 for 4 with his second home run of the season. He bashed his homer as the second batter of the game to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

Clayton went 2 for 3. His leadoff double in the sixth is the only extra base hit for the Hammerheads in the series. Ortega was 3 for 4.

The Mets (6-2, 40-33) and Hammerheads (3-5, 33-41) conclude their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m.







