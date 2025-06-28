Jupiter Holds on for 5-3 Win against St. Lucie Saturday Night

June 28, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (2-4; 33-41) finished on top in a back-and-forth game by a final score of 5-3 against the St. Lucie Mets (6-2; 40-33) on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

St. Lucie scored in the top of the first inning for a second consecutive game. Jupiter starting pitcher Walin Castillo retired the leadoff batter, Trey Snyder, on the first pitch of the game. Corey Collins followed him with a solo home run to right field, his second homer of the season, which put the Mets in front 1-0.

The Hammerheads tied the game in the bottom of the second inning. The first three batters in the frame all singled against Mets starting pitcher Daviel Hurtado. Victor Ortega's RBI single scored Cody Schrier to tie the game 1-1. Jupiter had the bases loaded with nobody out after Snyder's second error of the game at shortstop, but the Hammerheads left three men on base in the inning.

Jupiter later took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cam Clayton started the inning with a walk against St. Lucie relief pitcher Irving Cota (L, 3-3). Ortega then hit a single in which St. Lucie left fielder Willy Fanas misplayed the ball and that allowed Clayton to score to give Jupiter a 2-1 lead.

The Mets jumped back in front with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Castillo retired the first batter in the inning, but a walk and a hit batter ended his night. The first pitch thrown by Jeckferxon Hernandez (W, 3-1; BS, 1) in relief resulted in an RBI single into right field by Simon Juan. The Mets loaded the bases later in the inning. A fielding error by Clayton at first base allowed Yohairo Cuevas to score to put the Mets on top by a 3-2 score.

Castillo finished the game with three runs allowed. two earned runs, while tying a season-high with 5 1/3 innings pitched in a no-decision. He allowed only three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Castillo had a stretch where he retired 13 of 14 hitters faced that stretched from the second inning into the sixth.

Jupiter responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Clayton led off the inning with a ground-rule double to snap Jupiter's skid of 141 consecutive at-bats without an extra-base hit. Ortega followed him with an RBI single to tie the game. Dillon Head plated Ortega with an RBI single of his own to give the Hammerheads the lead. After advancing on the throw to the plate, Head stole third base and a throwing error by Mets catcher Vincent Perozo brought him to score and give Jupiter a 5-3 lead.

The Mets threatened to score late in the game. In the top of the seventh inning, Snyder walked and stole second base to put himself in scoring position with one out. Snyder attempted to score on a Trace Willhoite single to center field, but Head threw him out at home for his team-leading fifth outfield assist of the season. Jupiter relief pitcher Samuel Carpio (H, 5) stranded two runners on base to hold the two-run lead and also threw a scoreless top of the eighth inning. Jupiter relief pitcher Jake Faherty (S, 3) struck out a pair of Mets in a scoreless top of the ninth inning to secure the 5-3 win for the Hammerheads.

