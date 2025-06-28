Blue Jays No. 11 Prospect Johnny King Promoted to Dunedin

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays, in conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, have announced the promotion of LHP Johnny King, the organization's No. 11 prospect per MLB Pipeline, from the FCL Blue Jays to Dunedin.

King was selected in the third round (95th overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Naples High School in Naples, FL, and signed for $1,247,500 to forgo his commitment to the University of Miami. In his senior season at Naples, he went 8-1 with a 0.73 ERA and led the state of Florida with 110 strikeouts over 47.2 innings.

The 18-year-old southpaw opened his professional career in the Florida Complex League in 2025, posting a 1.13 ERA across seven appearances (five starts) with 41 strikeouts to just seven walks in 24 innings. He did not allow an earned run over his first four outings, a span of 11.2 innings, while striking out 19.

King will be making his Class-A debut for Dunedin.







