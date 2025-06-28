Everybody Hits: Tarpons defeat Mighty Mussels, 7-4

June 28, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

The Tampa Tarpons (4-4) kept their momentum rolling Saturday night at "The Tank," with every single Tarpon recording a hit in their 7-4 victory against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (4-4).

After briefly falling behind in the middle innings, the Tarpons stormed back with clever baserunning and strong bullpen work to take control late. Leading the way offensively was Brian Sanchez, who turned in a standout performance with two hits, two runs scored, two RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Tampa struck first in the third inning when Sanchez singled, stole both second and third, and scored on Roderick Arias' RBI single. Tyler Wilson followed with a clutch two-out single to left, giving the Tarpons an early 2-0 lead.

Fort Myers answered in the fourth and fifth innings, capitalizing on a pair of defensive miscues to jump ahead 4-2. Tampa's starter Andrew Landry held the Mighty Mussels scoreless through the first three innings before turning things over to the bullpen in the fifth.

Undeterred, Tampa rallied in the bottom of the fifth. Edgleen Perez sparked the comeback with a leadoff double, and after a catcher's inference and walk loaded the bases, Engelth Urena delivered a game-tying two-run double to knot things at four.

The Tarpons pulled ahead for good in the sixth. Marshall Toole drew a walk, stole second, and raced home on Santiago Gomez's RBI double. Sanchez then added a sacrifice fly to make it 6-4.

In the eighth, Toole once again sparked the offense with a single and his third stolen base of the night, scoring on a sharp single up the middle by Sanchez to give Tampa some breathing room.

On the mound, Chris Veach earned the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. Cole Zaffiro followed with two strong frames to keep Fort Myers quiet, and Jackson Fristoe locked down the ninth to notch his first save of the season.

Heading into Sunday's finale, the Tarpons will look to make it three straight to secure the series. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at "The Tank".

