Six-Run Second Sends Tortugas to Saturday Night Victory

June 28, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Esmith Pineda drove in two runs in a three-hit night as the Daytona Tortugas scored six runs in the second and led the rest of the way as they won a second-straight rain-delayed game, defeating the Palm Beach Cardinals 10-6 on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (5-3, 34-40) pounded out 11 hits and hit double-digit runs for the 14th time this season, taking advantage of seven walks and four errors coughed up by Palm Beach (2-6 (34-39).

After a scoreless first, Palm Beach took the lead in the top of the second. The Cardinals strung together three singles in the second, scoring runs on a groundout from Sammy Hernandez and a two-out hit from Johnfrank Salazar to take a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, though, the Tortugas erupted to take control. A walk, single, and an error loaded the bases with no outs. Peyton Holt and Iverson Espinoza then singled to bring in a run apiece, tying the game. Jacob Friend then drew a bases-loaded walk and Sammy Stafura drove in the fourth run with a sacrifice fly. Pineda then kicked off his big night with a two-run single to right-center, finishing a six-run frame that put the Tortugas ahead 6-2.

Palm Beach answered back in the third as two leadoff walks were followed by two hit batters with one out, forcing in a run. However, a 5-4-3 double play ended the inning and kept the Tortugas ahead 6-3.

Daytona left the bases loaded in a scoreless third, but cashed in on a bases-loaded no-out opportunity in the fourth. Three hits loaded the bases for Myles Smith, who hit a chopper to first, but a throw home sailed to the screen and two runs scored, upping the lead to 8-3.

With the advantage, Jacob Edwards (2-1) entered to begin the fourth for Daytona and worked a scoreless fourth, erasing a leadoff single with a pickoff along the way. The lefty brushed aside a two-out walk in the fifth, as he threw 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing a hit and a walk, while picking up a strikeout as he left in line for the win.

Juan Martinez entered for the sixth and wobbled out of the gate, allowing a one-out double, then a two-out, two-run home run by Johnfrank Salazar that cleared the center field fence. He surrendered another double, but avoided further damage with the lead now 8-5.

In the bottom of the inning, the Tortugas answered back, thanks again to the Palm Beach defense. Two singles began the inning, before the Cardinals turned a double play on a bunt attempt. Smith reached on an error, though, scoring Drew Davies and extending the inning. After a walk and hit batter loaded the bases, a wild pitch scored Smith to up the lead back to five runs at 10-5.

At that point, Martinez gutted it out to the finish line. After stranding two men in scoring position in a scoreless seventh, he allowed two hits and balked home a run in the eighth, but again stranded two. Martinez allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, but retired the next three, including two strikeouts, to finish the final 4.0 innings, earning his first career save as he closed out a 10-6 victory.

