Hammerheads Beat Mets 13-1 in Series Finale

June 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads blasted the St. Lucie Mets 13-1 in the Sunday finale at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The teams split the six-game series 3-3. The Mets finished the month of June 12-12.

On Sunday the trouble started early. Jupiter scored five runs in the first inning. Mets starter Jose Chirinos hit three batters in the frame, including Dub Gleed with the bases loaded to force in a run. Dillon Head hit a RBI triple and Carlos Sanchez ripped a three-run triple to make it 5-0.

The Hammerheads scored two more runs in the second and put together back-to-back three-run innings in the fourth and fifth innings. All nine Hammerheads batters recorded a hit. After scoring just 12 runs and recording 24 hits (one extra base hit) in the first five games of the series, the Hammerheads offense came to life with 13 runs on 14 hits (four extra base hits) Sunday.

Chirinos did not make it out of the first inning and took the loss by giving up five runs on two hits over 0.2 innings.

Jupiter starter Liomar Martinez shut down the Mets over 6.0 innings. Martinez scattered three hits, gave up one run, did not walk a batter and struck out eight. Jupiter starters gave up just three earned runs over 32.0 innings in the six-game series.

The Mets mustered just four total hits in the game. They scored their lone run on a RBI single by Daiverson Gutierrez in the fourth inning.

Simon Juan went 1 for 3 with a double.

The Mets (6-3, 40-34) are off Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they start a six-game series against the Daytona Tortugas. Games Tuesday-Thursday are at Clover Park. First pitch Tuesday is 6:10 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from June 29, 2025

