Montero goes deep twice, Tarpons crush Cardinals 9-1

May 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons second baseman Hans Montero

TAMPA, Fla - The Tampa Tarpons (15-19) turned in a commanding performance Tuesday night, using timely power and solid pitching to cruise past the visiting Palm Beach Cardinals (18-16) at "The Tank", 9-1.

2B Hans Montero led the offensive charge for Tampa, launching two homers and driving in five runs. The win marked a strong outing for starter RHP Andrew Landry, who earned his first victory of the season with six solid innings of one-run ball.

The Tarpons struck first in the bottom half of the first inning. DH Edgleen Perez reached on a leadoff walk and came around to score on an RBI-triple by LF Dillon Lewis. Palm Beach responded the next frame, Luis Pino launched a solo homer to center field, which would turn out to be the Cardinals' lone run of the night.

The Tarpons took full control in the bottom of the fourth. After an RF Austin Green RBI-double gave Tampa a 2-1 edge, Montero jumped on a first-pitch curveball and crushed a two-run homer to left, making it 4-1.

Montero wasn't done. In the seventh, following a leadoff walk to 1B Josue Gonzalez, he went deep again to extend the Tarpons' lead to 6-1. Tampa scratched another run across the plate with back-to-back doubles by CF Marshall Toole and 3B Owen Cobb.

The Tarpons tacked on two more in the eighth, taking advantage of three wild pitches in the inning. SS Juan Matheus and Green both singled and scored, stretching the lead to its final margin, 9-1.

Tampa's bullpen trio of LHP Jayvien Sandridge, RHP Chris Veach, and RHP Brandon Decker combined for three shutout innings to close out the win, allowing just two hits and striking out four.

The Tarpons return to action tomorrow afternoon for a doubleheader at "The Tank". LHP Griffin Herring takes the mound in Game 1 with first pitch scheduled for 4:00 PM. RHP Danny Flatt is projected to make the Game 2 for Tampa.

