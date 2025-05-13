Hammerheads Hold on for 5-4 Victory over Mighty Mussels on Tuesday Night

May 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (16-18) come back and hold on for the series-opening win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (15-19) by a final score of 5-4 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Hammerheads use timely hitting in the second, fourth, and seventh innings to extend their win streak to two games and Ft. Myers' losing streak to six games.

The Mighty Mussels scored first in the top of the second inning on a pair of extra-base hits. Poncho Ruiz started the inning with a double against Jupiter starting pitcher Julio Mendez. Miguel Briceno followed with a two-run home run to left field, his second of the season, to give Fort Myers a 2-0 lead after the top of the second inning.

Jupiter responded immediately in the bottom of the second inning. After loading the bases against Fort Myers starter Adrian Bohorquez, Victor Mesa Jr. pulled a two-RBI double down the right field line, his first extra-base in 28 at-bats this season, to tie the game at 2-2 after two innings.

Mendez loaded the bases in the top of the third inning with three walks but left the runners on base and did not allow a run in what would be his final inning of work. Mendez finished his start with three innings pitched and allowed two runs on two hits and three walks and recorded three strikeouts in a no-decision.

Two innings later in the bottom of the fourth, Carlos Sanchez led off the frame with a solo home run against Fort Myers relief pitcher Cole Peschl, his first as a member of the Hammerheads, gave Jupiter its first lead at 3-2.

The score remained until the top of the sixth inning as Natanael Polanco went out for his third inning of relief. With the bases loaded and one out, Peyton Carr hit a groundball to Carter Johnson who bobbled the baseball, was charged an error, and a run came into score to make it a 3-3 game. The Mighty Mussels left the bases loaded in the frame as Jupiter prevented further damage.

However, the Hammerheads provided an immediate response again, this time in the bottom of the sixth inning. After Valor hit a leadoff single, stole second base, and advanced to third base on a groundout, Sanchez smoked an RBI single to put Jupiter on top again and gave the Hammerheads a 4-3 lead.

Jupiter held the 4-3 lead over the next two innings as Juan Reynoso (W, 1-2) provided 1 1/3 scoreless frames out of the bullpen but looked for insurance in the bottom of the seventh. With runners at first and second base and two outs, Valor put a ball in play which resulted in a fielding error from Fort Myers second baseman Dameury Pena as Dillon Head came in to score to make it a 5-3 Jupiter lead.

The Mighty Mussels added a run in the top of the eighth inning off of Hammerheads relief pitcher Chase Centala (H, 3) on an RBI infield single from Angel Del Rosario. In the top of the ninth inning, Fort Myers put runners at the corners with one out but Samuel Carpio (Sv, 1) induced a game-ending double play out of the bullpen to secure the 5-4 victory.

Sanchez and Mesa Jr. each had three hits and two RBIs in the win. Valor finished 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored.

The Hammerheads and Mighty Mussels continue the series with game two on Wednesday, May 14th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Every Wednesday is a "Silver Sluggers" Wednesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. All fans can become a member for just $40 which gets you a ticket to every Wednesday game, an official "Silver Sluggers" T-shirt, a free hot dog and soda, a 10% team store discount, and a chance to win prizes during baseball bingo. Click here to become a "Silver Sluggers" member today.







Florida State League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.