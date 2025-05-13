Day, Escobar Combine for Half of Threshers' Hits in Defeat

CLEARWATER, FL - Brady Day and Aroon Escobar stayed hot, combining for five hits as the Clearwater Threshers (19-15) fell 5-2 in the series opener against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (18-15) on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to even up the series when they return home on Wednesday night.

The Flying Tigers plated two in the top of the second inning and held a two-run lead until the bottom of the fourth inning. Griffin Burkholder led off the fourth for Clearwater, taking a 1-0 pitch off Lakeland starter Hayden Minton down the left field line. Flying Tiger left fielder Jackson Strong lost the ball in the left field fence, allowing Burkholder to come all the way around and score on an inside-the-park home run to cut Lakeland's lead in half. Brady Day followed with a double, and with two outs in the frame, Raider Tello singled up the middle to score Day from second and tie the game at two.

Lakeland took the lead back in the top of the fifth inning to make it 3-2. They added two more runs with two outs in the top of the sixth to extend the Lakeland lead to three runs. Clearwater had the tying run at the plate in four of the final five frames, but couldn't complete the comeback in a 5-2 loss against Lakeland.

Reese Dutton allowed three runs on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Jake Eddington surrendered two runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout in 1.1 frames. Zack Tukis fanned two and walked one with one hit allowed in 2.0 shutout innings. Saul Teran allowed one hit and struck out one batter in 1.0 scoreless frame.

Dutton became the fourth Threshers starter to strikeout seven batters in a game...Bukrholder's first career home run was an inside-the-park homer...Escobar recorded his sixth three-hit game of the season...Day has five multi-hit games in his past six starts...Owusu-Asiedu has now reached safely in 12 consecutive games...







