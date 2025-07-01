Threshers Catcher Eduardo Tait Selected to NL Futures Game Roster

July 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - For the third consecutive season, the MLB All-Star Futures Game will include a member of the Clearwater Threshers. Clearwater catcher Eduardo Tait will make his first Futures Game appearance as one of two 2025 Threshers to make the roster. Andrew Painter, who began his season in Clearwater, will join Tait on the NL Futures Game roster but will not pitch. Tait has been a standout player in the Florida State League all season long, sitting tied for first in the League with ten home runs and 28 extra-base hits. Tait is also tied for first with 17 doubles and 114 total bases, while sitting seventh in the FSL with 65 hits in 254 at-bats at the time of his selection.

Tait began the 2025 season ranked near the top of the Phillies' list of prospects and just inside the top 90 of the entire MLB, according to MLB.com. At the time of selection, Tait had risen over 20 spots in MLB.com's prospect rankings to number 69 overall and number eight among all catching prospects. In addition to his eye-popping numbers at the plate, Tait has proven to be a solid defender as well, throwing out almost one-third of potential base-stealers, with the most runners caught stealing among Threshers catchers and in the top-five among qualified catchers in the Florida State League. At just eighteen years old, Tait has a slash line of .256/.328/.449 with a .77 OPS in his first full season in Single-A. He has played more games this season than all but one Thresher in 2025 and has the third-most plate appearances on the team. His durability has helped Tait blossom into one of the best catchers in all of minor league baseball.

Phillies' top prospect Andrew Painter fires in a pitch for the Threshers at BayCare Ballpark.Nathan Ray

After missing the 2023 and 2024 seasons due to injury, Andrew Painter burst back onto the scene with the Threshers in April, striking out 12 batters in 11.1 innings over four starts with the Threshers in April. Showcasing a high-90s fastball that reached up to 100 miles per hour, Painter walked just one batter in his early-season stint in Clearwater with his strong arsenal of pitches and great command. Andrew was called up from Clearwater to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May Sixth, posting a 3-2 record with a 4.24 ERA in 40.1 innings over nine starts with the IronPigs in the past two monnths.

