Florentino Homers, Marauders Take Series Opener 4-3

July 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders blasted two homers and used four relievers to earn a 4-3 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Wednesday night at LECOM Park.

Marauders starter Zander Mueth was strong, tossing 3.2 innings while allowing one unearned run. Throughout the night, he punched out five hitters and allowed just one hit.

Relivers Alexis Torres, David Matoma, Brennan Malone and Noah Takacs teamed up to hold Bradenton's lead through the game's final 5.1 innings.

The Marauders opened scoring in the bottom of the third when Edward Florentino notched a two-out single ahead of Eddy Rodriguez who launched a two-run homer to left. The round tripper marked Rodriguez's second in his last two games and pushed the Marauders in front 2-0.

In the top of the fourth, Fort Myers rallied back when Dameury Pena reached on an error, stole second and advanced to third on a ground out. With two away, Peyton Carr lined an RBI double to right to cut the Bradenton lead to 2-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, Florentino stepped to the plate and demolished a solo shot to the back of the board walk in right center that made it 3-1. The homer was his first since being called up to Single-A and seventh in total.

In the top of the sixth, Fort Myers tacked on another run when Daniel Pena lifted a sacrifice fly to shrink the Marauders advantage to 3-2.

Bradenton tacked on a run of insurance in the bottom of the eighth when Florentino doubled to center and Jhonny Severino lined an RBI single to left to push the lead to 4-2.

Despite a late Fort Myers rally that cut their deficit to one and forced the go-ahead run on base, Takacs struck out Byron Chourio to end the game in the top of the ninth.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 36-39 and 6-3 in the second half. Fort Myers moved to 31-43 and 4-6 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park on Wednesday for game two of the series, with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Pre-game coverages begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







