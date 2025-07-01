Threshers Start Series with Seventh Straight Loss

CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (38-38, 2-8) failed to record an extra-base hit as they fell for the seventh-straight game in an 8-3 loss to the Tampa Tarpons (42-33, 6-4) on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks for their first win of July when they return for a Wednesday evening rematch.

With two outs in the top of the first inning, the Tampa Tarpons got on the board with a two-run home run to take an early lead. Aroon Escobar responded with a one-out single off Tarpons' starter Gage Ziehl in the home half of the first. He moved to third on a single by Eduardo Tait and scored on an infield hit from TJayy Walton to halve the Tarpons' advantage.

Aroon Escobar takes a hack for the Threshers against the Tarpons at BayCare Ballpark.Nathan Ray

Tampa added three more runs in the second on another two-run homer and a bases-loaded walk to increase their lead to 5-1. The score remained 5-1 until the bottom of the fifth inning, with a Threshers' rally beginning on a one-out single from Kodey Shojinaga. He moved to second on Raider Tello's single to put two runners aboard for Dante Nori. Nori sent a ground ball to second base. Trying to turn two, Tarpons first baseman Hans Montero missed the glove of the second baseman and sailed into left field, allowing Shojinaga and Tello to score and cutting the deficit to two runs.

The Tarpons picked up three more runs in the top of the seventh inning, bringing their lead up to five. The final five Threshers were retired by Tarpons pitching as Clearwater fell 8-3.

Left-hander Kevin Warunek fires in a strike during a July game at BayCare Ballpark.Nathan Ray

Ryan Dromboski (6-4) surrendered five runs on four hits with four walks in 1.1 innings of work to take the loss. Kevin Warunek tossed 3.2 scoreless and hitless innings with one walk allowed and three strikeouts. Tristan Garnett shut out the Tarpons in the sixth, allowing one hit and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. A.J. Wilson allowed three runs on one hit and two walks in 0.2 innings. Orlando Gonzalez tossed 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits and one walk with one strikeout.

Walton's RBI single in the first inning was his first RBI of the season...His last RBI for the Threshers was in August of 2024 against the Tarpons...Warunek topped 3.0 innings of work for the first time as a pro...Day has reached base safely in each of the past nine games...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Wednesday, July 2, to continue a six-game road series against the Tampa Tarpons...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







