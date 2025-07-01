Beltre Goes Deep, Jays Drop Opener to Lakeland

July 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell 10-3 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday at TD Ballpark in game one of a six-game series.

RHP Landen Maroudis (1.1 IP, 6 R, 3 H, 4 BB, 0 K) took the loss, yielding six runs in 1.1 frames.

LHP Amir Garrett (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K) fired a perfect inning on minor league rehab assignment with a strikeout.

SS Manuel Beltre (1-for-2, HR, RBI, R, 2 BB, SB) smoked a two-run homer in the 6th inning for his third long ball of the year. His two-run blast traveled 377 ft. at 97.9 MPH off the bat. Beltre also walked twice and stole his 17th base of the season, tops among Blue Jays minor leaguers this season.

C Edward Duran (2-for-5) tallied his 15th multi-hit game of the season.







