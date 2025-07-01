Beltre Goes Deep, Jays Drop Opener to Lakeland
July 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell 10-3 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday at TD Ballpark in game one of a six-game series.
RHP Landen Maroudis (1.1 IP, 6 R, 3 H, 4 BB, 0 K) took the loss, yielding six runs in 1.1 frames.
LHP Amir Garrett (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K) fired a perfect inning on minor league rehab assignment with a strikeout.
SS Manuel Beltre (1-for-2, HR, RBI, R, 2 BB, SB) smoked a two-run homer in the 6th inning for his third long ball of the year. His two-run blast traveled 377 ft. at 97.9 MPH off the bat. Beltre also walked twice and stole his 17th base of the season, tops among Blue Jays minor leaguers this season.
C Edward Duran (2-for-5) tallied his 15th multi-hit game of the season.
Florida State League Stories from July 1, 2025
- Palm Beach Battles Rain and Jupiter in 7-2 Victory Tuesday Night - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Beltre Goes Deep, Jays Drop Opener to Lakeland - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Florentino Homers, Marauders Take Series Opener 4-3 - Bradenton Marauders
- Threshers Start Series with Seventh Straight Loss - Clearwater Threshers
- Marauders Down Mussels 4-3 in Series Opener - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Elissalt Dominates in Relief, Mets Win Opener vs. Daytona 4-2 - St. Lucie Mets
- 'Tuga Bats Quieted in Series Opening Setback - Daytona Tortugas
- Jim Gabella to be Inducted into Killebrew Root Beer Southwest Florida Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Threshers Catcher Eduardo Tait Selected to NL Futures Game Roster - Clearwater Threshers
- Dameivi Tineo Earns FSL Pitcher of the Week Honors - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, July 1 - Thursday, July 3 - Bradenton Marauders
- Deniel Ortiz Named FSL Player of the Week - Palm Beach Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dunedin Blue Jays Stories
- Beltre Goes Deep, Jays Drop Opener to Lakeland
- King Dazzles in Debut Before Finale Suspended in 11th
- Hernandez Walk-Off Double Caps Jays Comeback
- Blue Jays No. 11 Prospect Johnny King Promoted to Dunedin
- Rojas Fans Nine over Five No-Hit Frames as Jays Split Doubleheader